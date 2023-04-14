Kids united at the Manilla Showgrounds and Sports Complex on Friday, to put their minds and bodies to the test as part of the Amazing Enviro Race.
Around 50 kids competed in a race against the clock to solve ten challenges.
"It's an interesting way to talk about these behavioural changes. These are simple things that we can do on mass," Manilla Community Renewable Energy Inc. president Emma Stilts said.
Supported by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) the event is designed to encourage the kids to take a more sustainable approach to the environment.
"Teaching the kids the fundamentals of environmental management and how to be sustainable and look after our environment," TRC Sustainability Coordinator Ashley Smith said.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to be exposed to environmental initiatives from various, different aspects. We're promoting waste resource recovery, energy efficiency and management," said TRC representative Alfred Smith.
One of the challenges was organised by the Indigenous ranger team, from the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council.
In the challenge kids had to identify the scat and tracks of different native animals.
"For the rangers it's a chance to share Gomeroi culture and teach young kids about language and what animals we have on country," ranger Sam Desforges said.
"They are the future and it's important to start the kids down the right way and thinking the right way environmentally and sustainably," he said.
The Amazing Enviro-race is one of the events for the a two-day celebration of sustainability at the Renewable Manilla Festival.
The festival this year is offering a range of workshops, including yoga, creating synthetic music from old game consoles, cooking using a solar cooker, knitting and crocheting classes
Along with the iconic 100 Mile Dinner starting on Saturday night at 5pm at the Manilla Townhall, May 14.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.
