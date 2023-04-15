The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Teenager Nia Teece from Glen Innes moves to Tamworth for her dream

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hardworking 16-year-old Nia Teece has been awarded the TAFE NSW Bert Evans Scholarship to assist her with her studies. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Hardworking 16-year-old Nia Teece has been awarded the TAFE NSW Bert Evans Scholarship to assist her with her studies. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It takes guts to leave home and strike out on your own at 15, but for apprentice hairdresser Nia Teece diving straight into the deep end has been worth it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.