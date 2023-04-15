People are living in their cars or having to combine families to live under one roof as the price of basic necessities soars.
This is according to Liberty Food Pantry's Margaret Kelly and Anne Newcombe, who say they have seen an increase in the number of people walking through their doors.
Liberty Food Pantry on Robert Street in Tamworth receives donated food, basic items such as soaps and shampoos and bric a brac to sell at hugely reduced costs to those doing it tough.
Ms Kelly said they helped one woman who was living in her car for about three months because she could not find a place to rent.
"She did come back very happy one day after she found a little flat to live in," Ms Kelly said.
"In the meantime, she'd come here and spend a little bit of money and was able just to get through that difficult time with a bit of help."
The recent Cost of Living report released by Finder states that prices have risen dramatically over the past year, as people struggle to pay for basic necessities.
The regular weekly grocery shop has whacked an additional $1,924 a year onto the average household budget, with a 7.8 per cent increase in the cost of goods and services in the 12 months to December 2022, according to the report.
Ms Kelly said people don't usually divulge the difficulties they are going through because they often feel embarrassed.
"So we try and encourage them and reassure them and try and lift them up a little," she said.
A mother and daughter who were visiting Liberty Food Pantry for the first time on April 14, told the Leader they did not want to be named but said the cost of living "was hitting everyone" they knew.
Stacks of donated loaves of bread are free for those who buy an item for $1, while wilted vegetables and spotted tomatoes and melons are ripe for the picking from boxes at the entrance of the store.
They give what they can, and ask people to only shop there if they are genuinely struggling to get by.
Headspace's Jessica Downey was at the food pantry on Friday, assisting a young woman going through a difficult time.
She said a lot of young people don't have family who they can stay with, and are struggling to live independently due to the rising cost of living.
"It obviously causes a lot of mental stress," Ms Downey said.
"That can lead to anxiety and depression about; 'am I going to be able to afford groceries this week?'"
Ms Downey said there also needs to be more food vouchers allocated for those who are struggling.
