A STRONG advocate for rural women and health services in New England has been nominated for a national award.
Libby Pitman has worked at Inverell hospital for 32 years and is a finalist in the HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
She has held management roles for the past 20 years.
The awards recognise the top nurses and midwives across Australia and their outstanding contributions to the health industry.
Ms Pitman grew up in Boomi and spent time at Tamworth and Armidale before taking a fulltime role in Inverell.
She has been described as a champion for change in the Inverell Maternity Unit, leading the way on many improvement projects over the years.
Her focus has been on improving the health outcomes for rural women, babies, and families is at the heart of her service to the community.
She is a strong advocate for student and graduate midwives, leading one of the first rural midwifery practice programs in the region.
"It was a big shock and I feel very privileged to be in this position," she said.
"I never thought I would be recognised for such a prestigious award.
"I've always tried to be a voice for our rural sites and make sure that we have a say at different forums in order to keep our healthcare accessible.
"I'm not afraid to speak up for our staff or the patients."
"I have a real passion for rural midwifery and making sure our services continue to run for women in our community," Ms Pitman said.
"I also enjoy training and retaining staff across our region which allows women to give birth as close to home as possible."
She was nominated by Hunter New England Health executive director Elizabeth Grist.
HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey praised the exceptional work of all the finalists and acknowledged the work of nurses and midwives around the country.
"Our nurses and midwives are the backbone of our healthcare system, and it is essential that we recognise and celebrate their contributions. They are on the front line, providing care, comfort, and support to patients and their families, often in challenging and demanding circumstances," Ms Blakey said.
"The finalists are all high achievers within their respective fields and these awards are an opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and thank you for all that they do."
The awards night will be held at Martin Place in Sydney on May 16.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
