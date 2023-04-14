The Northern Daily Leader
John Oxley Probus Club disbands after 30 years

By Contributed
April 14 2023 - 3:00pm
More than 40 current members of the Tamworth John Oxley Probus Club attended the celebrations of the club's 30th anniversary and the club's folding at the Tamworth Community Centre on Tuesday. Picture supplied
It was a sad day on Tuesday, April 11, when the John Oxley Probus Club celebrated its 30th Anniversary and its folding on the same day.

