It was a sad day on Tuesday, April 11, when the John Oxley Probus Club celebrated its 30th Anniversary and its folding on the same day.
More than 40 current members attended the day's activities which included a catered lunch and numerous speeches, remembering all the great times that were had over the 30 years of the club's existence.
The John Oxley Probus Club was formed with just four members in April 1993, and built in numbers to a maximum of 102 with a waiting list of a dozen or more in its heyday.
Read also:
It was decided to disband the club on this date as it had considerable reference to the club's history and finding volunteers to administer the club's activities was getting difficult as the membership aged.
Past member and historian Peter Battle presented a stirring outline of the club's history.
The mayor of Tamworth Russell Webb spoke about the direction that Tamworth is now heading and the current Probus president, Robert Bruce, with a heavy heart declared the club disbanded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.