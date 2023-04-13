The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Walgett residents fear for safety of town water supply after tests reveal high levels of sodium

By Rudi Maxwell
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walgett residents fear for the safety and security of the town's water supply after tests revealed high levels of sodium. Picture from file
Walgett residents fear for the safety and security of the town's water supply after tests revealed high levels of sodium. Picture from file

Aboriginal organisations in the western NSW town of Walgett are worried about water after 90 per cent of residents reported concerns about the quality, smell and contamination of the supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.