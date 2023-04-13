The most important phase of Kobe Bone's young life is about to get under way far from home, but perhaps never closer to his desired end destination - an NRL deal.
After a rugby league odyssey that has taken the 20-year-old to Sydney and the Central Coast and then back home to Tamworth, before compelling him to leave his family and friends and move to Mackay, he has arrived at this point:
On Saturday week in Mackay, Bone will line up for the Mackay Cutters against Norths Devils in a round one Hastings Deering Colts clash.
The rugged lock aims to use the state-wide under-21 competition to force his way into the Cutters' Queensland Cup side and then sign with an NRL club. The Cutters are a Cowboys feeder club.
"Obviously the best pathway at the moment would be to go with the Cowboys, just because of the Cutters," he said. "That's what I'm eyeing off."
Bone trains full-time with the Cutters' Queensland Cup side, and recently played a trial for the side against the Cowboys Young Guns.
"I love it up here," he said. "I wouldn't change it for anything, to be honest."
"I've learnt a lot," he also said, adding that he was "feeling a lot better" mentally and football wise.
Bone's NRL dream gathered pace when he played SG Ball Cup for North Sydney in 2021, before cooling when he spent last year playing first grade for North Tamworth - a tenure that was preceded by a stint in the Wyong Roos' top-grade side.
It was while at the Bears, however, that he showed enough promise to warrant a Cutters contract.
And in November, he drove to North Queensland with his father, Phil.
I was a bit young, and I was a bit stupid. Like, I was doing dumb things - not really worrying about my footy.- Kobe Bone
The Kobe Bone who made the long trip north was a more mature version of the young man who lost his way somewhat, it would seem.
"I think last year, staying home with the Bears, is what's matured me a lot, in all honesty," he said.
"I was a bit young, and I was a bit stupid. Like, I was doing dumb things - not really worrying about my footy.
"But staying home last year, and now coming up here, I've matured a lot."
Bone is working as a concreter for the Mackay Regional Council, and lives with two senior members of the Cutters' Queensland Cup side.
"They've taken me under their wing and shown me the ropes," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
