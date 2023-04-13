IT'S champagne showers of celebration for one local businessman after a new bottle shop was given the green light.
Developer Carlo Cavallaro has been granted approval from Tamworth Regional Council to convert a dormant bank building on Bridge Street into a brand new cellar door.
Despite not expecting the development application to take eight months to get approved, Mr Cavallaro said the store would finally take shape in the right location.
"We tried putting it in Avro Street but the zoning wasn't right," he said.
"I'd been looking at Bridge Street for a long time because there's nothing, with the exception of Shopping World."
The boutique bottle shop will hope to capitalise on the convenient location and surrounding demographic.
"We're going to offer service, quality and range," he said.
"It will have a range of wine aimed at the market of $4.99 and at the $20 market," he said.
Although the new shop fronts the hustle and bustle of Bridge Street, access will be via Crown Street due to car parking availability.
"It's to eliminate people having to walk around from the main street," Mr Cavallaro said.
At the reigns of a significant number of IGA stores across the state, the new store makes Mr Cavallaro the owner of 15 shop fronts, which includes 13 liquor licences.
Despite the go-ahead from council, Mr Cavallaro isn't quite ready to pop the cork on the new development.
He said there was still hoops to jump through to transfer a "dormant" liquor licence from a previous store on Calala Lane.
But it's "very tough" to know when that will happen.
Once the store is open, Mr Cavallaro said his only goal is to be the "best bottle shop in town".
"I don't think you can do many things different, you can only do them better," he said.
The new bottle shop is part of a string of new developments along Bridge Street.
A new three-storey medical clinic is taking shape, and the old NBN building has been demolished to make way for national Mexican food franchise Guzman Y Gomez.
Developer Angelo Skagias has invested $12.5 million into redeveloping the old Tamworth Workies Club.
The site, which has been closed for a decade, will be home to Planet Fitness and a new childcare centre.
Tess Kelly
