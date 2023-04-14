He's only 24 years old, but Lincon Smith has already ticked off a number of his life goals.
He is a loving father, well-regarded boilermaker, and, as of 2023, the captain of the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
The latter is the newest addition to the list, and is a "childhood dream" come true for Smith.
"To captain your hometown [was a lifelong goal], as it would be for anyone that's grown up here," Smith said.
"Since I was a junior, it's always been a big part of my life, and to captain the senior side is a big achievement for myself."
Having been appointed to the vice captaincy in 2022, Smith has some leadership experience to call on. But this is his first time in a full-fledged captaincy role since the juniors.
Given his age, it might be reasonable to expect Smith to be unsure of his strengths as a leader, and the way in which he will approach the job.
But having played first grade since the age of 17, and worked full-time since he left school, it's safe to say the young man knows who he is.
"I'm not a real big talker," Smith said.
"I say what I've got to say, and do what I've got to do ... I'll lead by example straight away."
As an aggressive front-rower, Smith will have ample opportunity to set the standard for his side in this weekend's opening-round clash against Werris Creek.
The Magpies are fresh off a handful of trial games, while Gunnedah had just the one preseason fixture. As they do not yet know much about what the visitors will bring, Smith's plans for the Kitchener Park clash are fairly simple.
"[Werris Creek are] just like anyone else," he said.
"We'll turn up, have a crack, and go from there. We'll know after round one how we're all settling."
The Gunnedah product is "pumped" ahead of his captaincy debut. If his excitement wasn't already clear enough, it shone through in the way he reshaped his professional life to make the captaincy more manageable.
After being approached by coach Mick Schmiedel about his potential promotion, Smith realised he would need to adjust his schedule away from shift work.
"I was a shift worker at the end of last year," Smith said, "so I looked elsewhere and now I'm at Berryman Diesel. It's Monday to Friday and it's worked out awesome."
