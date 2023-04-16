Four creatives have lent their designs to a Gunnedah women's shelter to help create a new line of fundraising merchandise.
The money will go towards covering the additional running costs of emergency housing at Allawah Cottage.
"Pay for the costs of electricity, water, internet and all those rates. The funds will allow for us to become a bit more self-sufficient," Jobs Australia's Development Coordinator Tracey Reid said.
Allawah Cottage was built and facilitated by Jobs Australia, providing desperately needed emergency housing for women and children of Gunnedah escaping domestic violence.
Sydney-based artist/designer Natasha Barisa told the Leader, she was thrilled to contribute her design to such a worthwhile cause.
"I get to use my skills to do something that helps other people," Ms Barisa said.
"As a designer and a creative there's not always a straight line between my immediate skills and how they can benefit people that need help."
Ms Barisa's design shows three women from different cultural backgrounds standing together, with the words 'strength and support' behind them, encapsulating how Allawah Cottage provides support to any woman or child escaping domestic violence, giving them the strength to move forward.
Ms Barisa said she took inspiration for her design from reading the testimonies of women who've received help from Allawah Cottage.
"I did some reading up on their website and on their Instagram, took a look around at the stories and quotes from some of the women they've helped. That was pretty inspirational for me," she said.
Gunnedah illustrator and Allawah Cottage content coordinator Ruagan Maciver said her design for the tote bag is symbolic of the pure power and fierceness of women.
"My design was initially a drawing for a friend. She's a Leo [star sign] and loves astrology and tarot cards," Mrs Maciver said.
"When they were asking for designs for the merch line, I thought that this design will work... the design echoes feminine strength."
In the cottage's first year of operation, the team has assisted 15 women and their children to escape situations of domestic violence.
Mrs Reid said she wants to build more cottages throughout the New England area and provide women with a way out.
"It's important for them to be there at Allawah, know they don't have to worry about rents or everyday costs, they can regroup and move forward to their own accommodation," she said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney.
