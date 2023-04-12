ROCK and roll bands bringing their beats to the country music capital could be hit with a more expensive security deposit for concerts.
The security deposit to host a rock and roll concert at the Tamworth Town Hall is 25 per cent higher than other genres, according to council's fees and charges.
The document reveals heavy metal bands can be subject to a 50 per cent security deposit of the initial estimated cost, while other artists are only required to pay 25 per cent.
A spokesperson for council said while the increased cost is "rarely enforced", it's in place to act as an obstacle.
"It has been kept in as a deterrent for any unknown promoters of concerts that may attract a rowdier audience," they said.
"We don't enforce the fee for known promoters or artists."
The deposit disparity was part of council's 2023/24 draft fees and charges document, which was approved at a meeting on Tuesday.
But not before councillor Judy Coates raised concerns with some price hikes.
Cr Coates said she was worried increasing the cost of hiring the auditorium, offices and consulting and education rooms would have a "negative impact".
"We really have a great facility," she said.
"We want to encourage people to use the rooms and spaces there."
Cr Brooke Southwell suggested the draft document should be amended to remove cents.
"Round it up or down for simplicity," she said.
"Rather than make it confusing."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
