Flu cases rise as immunity adjusts to COVID, prompting NSW government to urge people to get vaccinations

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:00am
University of Newcastle Professor Nathan Bartlett says 'population immunity won't immediately go back to where it was pre-COVID'.
We're a long way from having a predictable level of immunity and disease. We're nowhere near that stage yet with COVID

- University of Newcastle Professor Nathan Bartlett

Respiratory illnesses are rising as cold and flu season and people's immunity adjusts to the effects of COVID, University of Newcastle Professor Nathan Bartlett says.

