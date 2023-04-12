Andy and Tayla Saunders' relationship was forged in the heat of battle, when they were untethered from their loved ones as he chased an NRL career in Sydney.
At the picturesque Tocal Homestead in Paterson, the Tamworth couple celebrated their special bond of more than a decade when they wed.
Some 80 guests were in attendance. Saunders, a former Canterbury Bulldogs prop, described the occasion as "just beautiful". A Japan honeymoon followed.
"We've got a very good relationship," Saunders said. "And I'm very lucky to have her."
The nuptials came amid what Saunders described as "a new part" of their lives. The livestock account manager for The Land has hung up the boots, while Tayla is a Gunnedah-based police officer. They are building a house.
"We're getting to that stage," he said of having children.
Saunders said Tayla was his best friend. He relied on her heavily while chasing his NRL dream.
"She's been through a lot with me," he said. "When we were down in Sydney, it was just the two of us for so many years.
"She moved from Tamworth for me, down to Sydney ... and she's been on the ride with me the whole time."
Saunders played one NRL game, coming off the bench as Canterbury beat Newcastle in dramatic fashion in July, 2017.
He also played more than 100 reserve-grade games in a decade-long pursuit of an NRL career that began when the 28-year-old linked with Penrith after leaving high school.
The Farrer alumnus and former Junior Kangaroo, who grew up on a Quirindi farm, relocated to Tamworth in 2021.
"I wouldn't have been as successful as I was if it wasn't for Tay," he said. She was his "backbone", he added.
Sue and Steve Phillis, Tayla's Tamworth-based parents, have intimate knowledge of what Saunders' described as "a rollercoaster ride with your emotions when you're playing at that level".
He said he was "very, very close" with his wife's family. "And I see them as my parents too," he said of Sue and Steve.
Saunders linked with his old club the Quirindi Lions last season so he could play again with his elder bother Will before retiring.
He said he missed playing rugby league. "I'm not sour on the game. I left no stone unturned with what I did."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
