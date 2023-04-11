"My body will fail before my mind does."
Nothing quite so perfectly encapsulates Kirsty Koutoulas as this line.
The Tamworth-based boxer is currently in the midst of preparations for the first fight of her life.
While that in itself might not sound remarkable, it is made so by the fact that Koutoulas has been training (or at least in and around boxing gyms) for over 25 years.
For a variety of reasons, all of her previously scheduled bouts have fallen through.
But this weekend, Koutoulas will embark on what she hopes will be an extensive career inside the ring.
"I want to go as far and hard as I can," she said.
"I can do the work, I've done it before. I can push my body until it fails."
In January, the 35-year-old became the first female coach at the One2Boxing gym. Since then, she has loved seeing more women take part and begin their own boxing journeys.
But, she added, being a role model for the women in the gym comes with its own pressure.
"If you let it, that can be crippling," Koutoulas said.
"But instead, I've chosen to be a door-opener for other women. It can be scary, and you have to sort out your mental game, but I know that I'm going first here at this gym, and I know that will open the door for other women to step up."
It helps that, when she steps in the ring for her exhibition bout at Souths Merewether in Newcastle, it will effectively be a home fight.
Koutoulas spent the early years of her life in Newcastle, before returning to live on the Central Coast as an adult.
And, despite her expectations, most of her family will be there.
"My mum wasn't going to come," Koutoulas said.
"She lives in Newcastle and was going to look after my kids, but she geed my brother up to come, and now they're both coming, which means the kids will come.
"My husband will be there as well, he backs me 110 per cent."
