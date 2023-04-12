The small town of Manilla is preparing for an influx of visitors this weekend.
Renewable Manilla is a two-day celebration of sustainability.
The two-day festival kicks off on Friday, April 14, and will offer a range of workshops, including chair yoga, lino printing and painting, cooking using a solar cooker, spinning wool into yarn, as well as the iconic 100 Mile Dinner.
Manilla Community Renewable Energy Inc. president Emma Stilts said the event is about building stronger communities and bringing people together to support local makers.
"It's a vehicle for people to hear about the projects and what's happening, along with bringing the community together for a fun time," she said.
A festival highlight will be the creation of synthetic music through the use of old Gameboys.
"An artist has converted an old game console into making synthetic music, so you can make your old little beats up. It's a mix of old and young," Mrs Stilts said.
Students from local schools are being invited to take part in a range of workshops focused on art and science.
There's also the chance to participate in the amazing enviro-race on Friday.
Run in partnership with Tamworth Regional Council, the event challenges participants to find sustainable solutions to a number of problems.
"Allows for teenagers to learn about sustainability and the best practices when it comes to water conservation and energy conservation," Mrs Stilts said.
There will be a BBQ from 1pm and the race starts at 2pm.
But the community also has another reason to celebrate this weekend, after receiving a $3.5 million state government grant towards their solar farm project.
"So, we're hoping that construction can start later this year," Mrs Stilts said
"It's been a long project with lots of changes and we've come to the point where this is all actually happening. So we're celebrating that as well."
For a full program of festival events head to Renewable Manilla's Facebook page.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
