It's been six years since she last set foot on the field for the North Tamworth Bears, but upon returning this year, Bec Mills feels like she has come home.
The 30-year-old began her league tag career roughly a decade ago with Kootingal, before eventually making the switch to the Bears.
But half a dozen years ago, life caught up with Mills and she felt the need for a break from the sport.
"I played for quite a while, and then had my little girl and had a few years away from [league tag]," Mills said.
"I was enjoying weekends with my kids, and I wasn't quite ready to make the commitment to two days training and weekends away."
Mills found her way to league tag through touch football, which she has played since childhood.
As she told the Leader, part of the reason for her return was the appointment of Steph Halpin, who is also deeply involved in the Tamworth Touch Association, to the role of North Tamworth women's coach.
"Some of us girls have played together since we were in under 10s touch teams, coming up together," Mills said.
"[Steph and I] were neighbours when we were younger."
While they were growing up, Mills looked up to Halpin, who is a couple of years older and consistently excelled in touch football.
Now that they are teammates once again and Halpin is coaching, Mills feels a return to the status quo, as she was "sort of a mentor" in their youth.
With three children to raise and a full-time job, Mills is uncertain whether or not her return to league tag will extend beyond 2023.
But if her form is any kind of indicator, the Bears would be eager to see her stay on as long as possible.
North Tamworth assistant coach, Kim Resch, said Mills "played really well" in their trial against Kootingal two weeks ago.
"She made quite a few line breaks ... she'll be an asset in the middle for us," Resch said.
And while Mills has thoroughly enjoyed being back among the team - "It's nice be back out there playing, they're a great group of girls" - she said the season as a whole and how her body copes will be the main factors in whether or not she continues.
"I had a knee reconstruction when I was 15," she said.
"Playing touch, I did my knee and had a full ACL and medial reconstruction. So I'm hoping the body holds up, it'd be nice to play again."
