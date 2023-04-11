The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Bec Mills to return for North Tamworth Bears after six years away

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Mills (nee Quick) is thriving back on field for the North Tamworth Bears after six years away from the sport. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Bec Mills (nee Quick) is thriving back on field for the North Tamworth Bears after six years away from the sport. Picture by Zac Lowe.

It's been six years since she last set foot on the field for the North Tamworth Bears, but upon returning this year, Bec Mills feels like she has come home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.