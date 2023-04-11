A perfect drive by Tamworth reinsman Sam Ison placed Rolamax into the winner's circle at the Narrabri Carnival of Cups meeting on Monday afternoon.
Rolamax, raced by Donna Sutherland and Neil Kliendienst, won the $15,000 Santos Cup.
"I thought he was a big chance where he was drawn and the race was run to suit him - he is a stayer," part-owner and trainer Kliendienst said in summary of the win.
As a 10-year-old Rolamax is regarded as an aged horse but no one is telling the Rock N Roll Heaven-Press On Bromac gelding that fact.
"He is a stayer and I just keep looking after him and he keeps backing up the old fella," added Kliendienst of 'Old Maxy', as he is affectionately known around the stables.
Rolamax gained entry to the $15,000 final after taking out his heat for the feature last Sunday at Narrabri, while he also contested a race at Tamworth last Thursday and finished fourth.
Rolamax was perfectly position by Ison in the biggest race of his career, and secured career win 18 from race start 168 at a mile rate of 2.01.1 for 2,160 metres.
"It was a beautiful drive as well," Kliendienst said of Ison's efforts.
Commencing from barrier eight, Ison secured running in the one-by-one racing position while Narrabri pacer Somethingaboutlexy (Anthony Varga) led the field and Our Aunty Ash (Tom Ison) raced out in the breeze.
As Queensland pacer Artful Maid (Dayl March) commenced a three-wide run racing into the final bend and gained the race lead, Ison commenced his run with Rolamax as the field straightened up to face the home straight.
"It was a good spot to be in the one by one down the back straight but I was panicking a little bit as Artful Maid started to quicken and kick clear," Ison said.
"My horse wasn't keeping up with them but around the last corner he kept coming and ran down Artful Maid."
Rolamax secured a 2.3 metre win over Artful Maid (Dayl March) and Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan), which finished 6.9 metres away in third.
"He is just flying this old horse and I thought it was a pretty good effort. Neil [Kliendienst] is doing a great job with him," Ison said.
"That would be pretty close to one of my biggest wins to date."
