Harness Racing: Rolamax and Sam Ison win Santos Cup in Narrabri

By Julie Maughan
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:00pm
Rolamax and Sam Ison storm to the front of the field after a near-perfect performance in the Santos Cup final on Monday. Picture by Coffee Photography Dubbo.
A perfect drive by Tamworth reinsman Sam Ison placed Rolamax into the winner's circle at the Narrabri Carnival of Cups meeting on Monday afternoon.

