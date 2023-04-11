A country town. A festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk.
Anyone who's lived in a country town is familiar with the double-edged sword of community life - everyone knows everything about everybody. This is both the blessing and a curse of rural life and can have dire consequences for mental health - this is exactly what Euphoria explores with profound insight, delicious wit and heartfelt compassion.
This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of this little town where everyone knows everyone and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As the festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide and the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.
This brand-new play, Euphoria, is a rich and heart-warming story from award winning South Australia playwright Emily Steel, bringing regional voices to the fore and an entire town to life with authenticity and unmistakable wit.
There are two chances to see this wonderful play Thursday 25 May at 7:30pm and Friday 26th May at 11am. Only at the Capital Theatre.
Don McLean is one of the most iconic in popular culture, most recognised for his song American Pie - a ballad about the deterioration of teenage culture in America and the loss of innocence. A song which has been named by RIAA as one of the top five songs of the 20th century.
Often viewed as one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history, Don McLean has had a string of mega-hits such as Vincent, Castles In The Air and many many more. The huge catalogue of songs has been recorded Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban and countless others.
Andrew Farris (INXS) is the support act this show.
And when you think things are slowing down - not for Don - who in 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of American Pie with a world tour. Sit back, relax and take a walk down memory lane as you enjoy the hits from the past 50 years.
Take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the 50 years of Don McLean music. Join us at the Town Hall Friday 14 April.
