13 Barakula Drive, Moore Creek is on the market. Price by negotiation

Updated April 11 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:03pm
Property of the week | 13 Barakula Drive, Moore Creek

Family home in sought after area
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 5-car garage
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • PRICE: By negotiation
  • AGENCY: Tamworth Property Co
  • AGENT: Dan Watson (0459 347 562)

THIS expansive family home is all about space and location, according to agent Dan Watson.

Local News

