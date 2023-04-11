Family home in sought after area

THIS expansive family home is all about space and location, according to agent Dan Watson.
"The home is in one of Tamworth's most sought after areas and most affluent suburb," Dan says.
"This home offers seclusion and proximity to Tamworth's CBD.
"It would suit expanding families and downsizers from farms."
The home offers a modern design and all the comforts a modern family could need.
Spanning across an impressive 4108sq m (approximately) block, this home boasts an expansive 10 metre saltwater pool and a spacious 16x7 metre shed with 3-phase power, making it the ultimate property for those who love to entertain.
The main bedroom is an oasis for parents, featuring an impressive walk-in wardrobe, en suite with separate shower and spa bath, and views to the west to watch the sunset in ultimate relaxation.
The other five bedrooms, located on the opposite side of the home, provide ample space for the family.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, equipped with quality modern appliances, and a spacious island bench.
The open-plan living and dining area is perfect for entertainment and creating memories with loved ones.
For bigger occasions, there's a formal dining room, formal lounge or cinema, and an additional living space for the kids to enjoy.
This home has been designed for year-round enjoyment and comfort with a large ducted reverse cycle air conditioning system and 10kw solar panel system to reduce the electricity bill.
Step outside into the impressive backyard with gentle undulation, overlooking the pool and established gardens.
The large shed will delight enthusiasts or the professional tradesperson, providing ample space for all their tools and equipment.
