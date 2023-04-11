P-platers stripped of permits after police swoop on speeding drivers

A P-plater clocked driving more than 70 kilometres above the speed limit has blamed failed brakes for his driving before stopping the car for police.
A 19-year-old male driving a Subaru was recorded driving 177 kilometres per hour on the New England Highway, near Uralla, on Thursday afternoon.
Despite being able to stop the car when directed by police, the driver told officer his brakes had failed while travelling through the 100 kilometre zone at around 4:55pm.
The man's plates were seized by police and his licence has been suspended.
On Saturday, another P-plater, who had been solo on the roads for just three weeks, was clocked driving more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit.
Oxley Highway Patrol officers stopped a white Toyota Landcruiser at about 4:55pm on Saturday afternoon after police recorded the motorist driving at a speed of 141 kilometres per hour.
The car was travelling through a 100 kilometre zone when the offence was detected.
The driver, who had held their P1 provisional licence for just three weeks, was handed an infringement notice, notice of suspension, and a plate confiscation notice.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader the number of drivers caught travelling more than 45 kilometres over the speed limit was "very concerning".
"I just don't think that message is getting through to drivers," she said.
The incidents come as Peel Highway Patrol officers dished out hundreds of fines during the double demerit Easter crackdown period.
More than 200 drivers were caught speeding during the long-weekend and a further 212 fines were issued for other driving offences.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
