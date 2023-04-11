The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Peel Highway Patrol catch P-platers more than 45kms above limit during Easter crackdown

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 11 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-platers stripped of permits after police swoop on speeding drivers
P-platers stripped of permits after police swoop on speeding drivers

A P-plater clocked driving more than 70 kilometres above the speed limit has blamed failed brakes for his driving before stopping the car for police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.