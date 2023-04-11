The Northern Daily Leader
South Tamworth crash kills 31-year-old pedestrian, driver not injured

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:30am
Emergency services were called to Woodward Avenue at around 11:30pm on Monday night. Picture by Tess Kelly
Emergency services were called to Woodward Avenue at around 11:30pm on Monday night. Picture by Tess Kelly

A MAN has died after being hit by a car in South Tamworth overnight.

