A MAN has died after being hit by a car in South Tamworth overnight.
Emergency service crews rushed to Woodward Avenue just before 11:30pm on Monday night, following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
The 31-year-old man was taken to Tamworth Hospital in a critical condition where he later passed away.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured but was taken to Tamworth Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
