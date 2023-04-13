The Northern Daily Leader
People from New England speak up about The Voice to Parliament

By Rachel Gray
April 13 2023 - 7:30pm
Anaiwan elder Steve Widders says The Voice to Parliament should be represented from the grass roots level up not the other way around. Picture file
Could a constitutionally-enshrined Voice to Parliament be the game changer in improving life expectancy and socio-economic outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders?

Rachel Gray

Journalist

