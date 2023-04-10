Mark Sheppard is loving life with the Kootingal Roosters.
In his first season as head coach of the club's first grade team, Sheppard could scarcely be happier with their preparation as the side prepares for a first round stoush against the Moree Boars this weekend.
"I'm enjoying it," Sheppard told Group 4 Media.
"The pre-season has been good, there's a good feeling in the club. Having [former coach Geoff Sharpe] still there has really helped me."
Thoughts of the three-hour drive to Moree have not dampened any of the players' spirits - on the contrary, Sheppard said, they're all keen to get the season underway.
There are plenty of new faces among their number, like Pat Hoffman, Deacon Tait, Mervyn Powell, Lachlan Salvador, and Anders Glew, who Sheppard expects to become regulars this year.
Under the leadership of captain Logan Howard, the Roosters are looking formidable in 2023 and will hope to begin their campaign the right way in Moree this Sunday.
