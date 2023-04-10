The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Kootingal Roosters to journey to Moree for season opener

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kootingal Roosters coach, Mark Sheppard, has thoroughly enjoyed the lead-in to 2023 with the club. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Kootingal Roosters coach, Mark Sheppard, has thoroughly enjoyed the lead-in to 2023 with the club. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Mark Sheppard is loving life with the Kootingal Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.