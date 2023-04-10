The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth has 'excellent' business this Easter thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 10 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth manager Grant Lee is a fan of sequels and series. Picture by Eva Baxter
Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth manager Grant Lee is a fan of sequels and series. Picture by Eva Baxter

THE Super Mario Bros. Movie was released just in time to attract families to theatres this Easter, Forum 6 cinema manager Grant Lee said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.