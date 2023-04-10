THE Super Mario Bros. Movie was released just in time to attract families to theatres this Easter, Forum 6 cinema manager Grant Lee said.
"Good Friday was excellent," he said.
"Saturday, Sunday was great, and Monday is shaping up to be a good day as well."
The film, which follows well-known video game characters Mario and Princess Peach as they face off against Bowser, was released on Thursday, April 6, and has proven to be the most popular film for the long weekend.
While kids' movies are popular as the school holidays begin, adults are buying up tickets for The Pope's Exorcist, starring homegrown Russell Crowe, and John Wick: Chapter Four.
Film buff Mr Lee approves of the studio tendency for sequels and series, because it keeps people coming back.
"Especially John Wick four, people have been invested in that for three movies, and they want to see what is going to happen," he said.
At the same time, it is good to see a standalone film such as Air, about basketball icon Michael Jordan, on offer in cinemas, Mr Lee said.
Soon to reach his 27th year working at Forum 6 Tamworth, Mr Lee has watched COVID and streaming affect the industry.
"But people are coming back, which is really good, and we've got to get back," he said.
"We've got to start doing a lot more for local businesses and supporting them."
It's big sequel movies that bring people back, he said.
"People are invested in it, and people want to see it, and some movies, you've got to see on the big screen," he said.
A cinema event Mr Lee said audiences should note is the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this June.
