IF the cost of living crisis wasn't bad enough, the cost of dying is also on the up.
Tamworth Regional Council's fees and charges for the 2023/24 financial year reveal the price of sending off a loved one is set to increase.
Getting a grave dug on the general lawn from Monday to Friday, at a cemetery across the region, will soon set you back an extra $71.
The updated fees and charges also show pre-purchasing a plot on the General or Evergreen lawns in Tamworth is set to increase by $79.
In the villages, the plot price, which excludes digging, will go up by $42.
But if a concrete tomb is more your style, an extra $70 will be required upon purchase.
The additional fee for weekend burials will also increase by $38.
Costs relating to vases, removing and relocating ashes and open air chapel services are also set to go up.
The new fees and charges will be formally adopted at a meeting on Tuesday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
