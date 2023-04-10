HUNDREDS of fines dished out during the Easter break has left police feeling like drivers still aren't getting the message.
As of Monday morning, Peel Highway Patrol officers covering both the Oxley and New England Districts, had caught 177 drivers speeding during the double demerit crackdown.
Ten were caught without a seatbelt and a further 153 infringements were issued in relation to other driving offences.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said it was "very concerning" that drivers were "quite clearly" not paying attention to things that "can be completely avoided".
READ ALSO:
"We always try and push the road safety message to ensure people are doing the right thing," she said.
"So we're not breaking up family units, we're not impacting communities by people losing their lives on the roads."
Since the Easter road blitz operation kicked off on Thursday April 6, 4280 drivers have passed through roadside breath and drug testing.
Of those, seven were caught for drink driving and 18 drivers returned positive drug tests.
Inspector Wixx said the tests showed drivers were getting behind the wheel with cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines in their system.
"It just indicates people are still taking risks," she said.
"If you get behind the wheel while intoxicated or affected by a substance, it severely impacts your ability to react to situations if they arise."
The Easter crackdown wraps up on Monday night, but double demerits will be back in place later this month for the Anzac Day holiday, between April 21 and 25.
Inspector Wixx said she was calling on the community to "just do the right thing".
"Make good decisions behind the wheel," she said.
"Don't drink and drive, don't use your mobile phone and drive, and wear your seat belt."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.