The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Peel Highway Patrol officers catch drivers speeding, drinking and drugged up in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said speeding offences were "very concerning". Picture File
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said speeding offences were "very concerning". Picture File

HUNDREDS of fines dished out during the Easter break has left police feeling like drivers still aren't getting the message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.