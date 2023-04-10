The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth: Go 4 Fun teaches children about nutrition and exercise

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NOW that Alanah Spicer has learnt all about healthy foods and exercise, she plans to keep at it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.