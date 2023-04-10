NOW that Alanah Spicer has learnt all about healthy foods and exercise, she plans to keep at it.
The nine-year-old is one of five children aged seven to 13 that graduated from the Go 4 Fun program, which builds self-esteem, on Wednesday, April 5.
"I want to keep on going because I just don't want to stop eating healthy stuff," Alanah said.
"It's the best."
Exercise physiologist Lyndal Chalmers and dietician Ellen Payne, who ran the 10-week-program, said it's family and play-based to keep kids engaged.
"We started off with a bit of a schedule, and then kids started taking over and they told us what they wanted to play," Ms Chalmers said.
"So we incorporated that and made it fun for them, and they've all been loving it."
The program is free, and for children who are above a healthy weight, and Ms Chalmers said kids in the program are typically disengaged with physical activity and sport at school.
"It's a good way to introduce physical activity for them in a way that they feel comfortable, and they want to continue with it," she said.
The content needs to be delivered in a sensitive way, and by professionals, Ms Payne said, so to avoid causing body image issues in young people.
"We really want it to not be too focused around weight loss," she said.
"It's more about what can healthy eating look like for you and what foods do we want to incorporate more of?
"What does a healthy lunchbox look like? Or what does some healthy meals at home look like?"
Although Alanah isn't a fan of avocados, she does love dragon fruit and lychees.
"Sugar, cereal, all these kind of unhealthy things, are really bad for your body, but if you eat avocados, lettuce, all these healthy stuff, you'll get healthier and energetic," she said.
She also aims to get 10 hours of sleep a night.
The exercises she got stuck into included push ups, handstands, cartwheels, and splits.
"I love doing things like that," she said.
Parents sign their children up because they're interested in getting more information around nutrition for their kids, Ms Payne said.
In some cases, the kids have been referred by certain health professionals.
Parents can also self refer if interested in going to the program with their children.
Tamworth Family Support Services in partnership with Hunter New England Health facilitate the program with support from University of Newcastle students.
It coincides with school terms. Visit go4fun.com.au to get involved.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
