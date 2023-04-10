A Tamworth woman has shared her love of guinea pigs with the community, by holding a petting zoo in her front yard on Easter Monday.
"Easter holiday, I think a lot of kids were bored at home. Everyone goes to Sydney for the Easter Show, so, I thought why not hold a guinea pig show for the community," guinea pig owner Sun Lee told the Leader.
Mrs Lee used social media to advertise her event. For just a gold coin donation passers-by were able to cuddle a guinea pig.
After finding the post online Kate Back and her husband decided it would be a good way to get the kids out of the house for a hour or so.
"Wanted to bring them down and hold them. It's a good way to get out of the house... it's nice to get the kids out and let them have a play with some guinea pigs," Mrs Back said
Mrs Lee has been raising guinea pigs for just over three years, initially never intending to grow her brood, which now numbers 25.
"In the beginning I bought just one," she said.
"After a time I wanted them to have friends and company and buy more."
"Unfortunately, by accident, one became pregnant and a lot of babies. Now they've grown more and more."
Watching the kids beam with excitement, Mrs Lee said she was happy for everyone to share in a day of furry fun.
