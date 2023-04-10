Cody Tickle has been around for a while now.
But as the Werris Creek Magpies forward and coach prepares for the opening round of 2023, he confessed that this year's preseason was unlike any other he has overseen.
"It's probably the best preseason we've had, since I've been coaching anyway," Tickle said.
"Just with the numbers and the quality of training we've been able to get done. The boys are very excited to kick off next Saturday."
Having finished in seventh on the first grade ladder in 2022, Tickle said the squad got together during their preparation in recent weeks and assessed where they went wrong last year.
In his eyes, it was their fitness and offensive structures that let them down.
"In games, we could score 20 points but then give 20 up pretty quick, so we want to be able to sustain our effort for longer periods," Tickle said.
"And our attacking stages could be a little bit sloppy. We have a lot of natural footballers but don't create enough opportunities for them at times."
Addressing issues such as fitness can sometimes be disenchanting for players, particularly given the level of hard work involved.
But Tickle credited the squad with an impressive attitude and dedication which, he believes, is the result of the club's investment in its juniors.
"I think it's down to the work we've done in previous years," Tickle said.
"We really put a lot of time into our juniors, and they're really coming through into our first grade and reserve grade system. They're keen trainers, so it brings the older fellas with them."
The Magpies have benefited from signing Daniel Bain, a strength and conditioning coach whose expertise has been crucial to their preseason work.
And while Tickle doesn't want to make predictions about their season, the strength of Werris Creek's preparations this year has left him confident they can improve on their 2022 campaign.
"The work we've done in the last couple of months ... we've worked pretty hard," he said.
"If we're not going better than last year, I'd be pretty disappointed."
The Magpies will take on the Gunnedah Bulldogs in this weekend's opening round of the Group 4 first grade competition.
Tickle expects the Bulldogs, coached by Mick Schmiedel, to be well prepared.
"I'm not going out there thinking they're going to be an underdone side. Mick's pretty experienced, so we're going to have to be prepared to play for the 80 and match their physicality," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.