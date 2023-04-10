The Northern Daily Leader
Werris Creek Magpies set to get 2023 underway after huge preseason

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:00pm
Cody Tickle (number eight) celebrates with his Werris Creek teammates in 2022. He hopes their preparation will give the Magpies more reasons to celebrate in 2023. Picture by Mark Bode.
Cody Tickle has been around for a while now.

