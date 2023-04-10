When Tamworth mum Joanne Jones heard a life-saving drug for cystic fibrosis had been made thousands of dollars cheaper only months before her son's birthday, she cried "tears of excitement".
"I wrote a Facebook post and I tried to type 'lots of extra tears in our household this morning'," Mrs Jones said.
"But I typed 'years', and I later thought that makes so much sense because there's a future now."
From May 1, Trikafta will be listed on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS) for children aged six to 11, bringing within reach an otherwise soul-destroying $22,000 a-month medication.
Read also:
Families will now pay about $30 a month for the drug which can add years to a young child's adulthood and improve their quality of life.
Those with cystic fibrosis are at risk of severe damage to their lungs, digestive tract and other organs due to genes that produce thicker than usual mucous, digestive juices and sweat.
It can clog vital ducts, tubes and passageways in their bodies and impede their ability to breathe.
Trikafta improves the flow of water and chloride.
Mrs Jones' son Jesse will turn six in October, just in time to start taking Trikafta, which a study in the US has found can increase life expectancy to about 82.5 years.
During the 1980s, cystic fibrosis sufferers were only expected to live for about 14 years, and before Trikafta the median lifespan was about 40 years.
When Jesse was first diagnosed weeks before Christmas a few years ago, his mother said the family was too afraid to take him on holiday lest it put his health at risk.
But with modern medication and careful management of his condition, the now five-year-old is able to start primary school.
"Now he's a bit older, he knows he has to wash his hands," Mrs Jones said.
"And his teacher is amazing, when she notices somebody is sick near him, she'll move him away."
About one in every 2,500 babies in Australia is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis disease every year. There is no known cure for it.
About 500 children every year are expected to benefit from Trikafta being PBS-listed for six- to 11-year-olds, which would otherwise cost about $250,000 annually.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.