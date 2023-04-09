Tom Lahrs was taking it easy on a lazy Easter Sunday afternoon in North Queensland.
A Townsville resident for more than two years, the ex-NRL enforcer, known to league fans as Tom Learoyd-Lahrs, explained how pleasingly "boring" his life now was.
He also explained how rugby league - the sport that propelled him from Tamworth to the stars - no longer played a major role in his life, and how he was fine with that.
At age 37, the father of four - who moved from Tamworth to Townsville with his family to start a mature-age carpentry apprenticeship under his father, Michael - has transitioned into a new rewarding phase of his journey.
"Footy's been a massive part of my life for a long time - well, my whole life," the former Raiders and Blues star said. "But it gets to a point where you need to rediscover what else there is in other parts of your life.
"I've got plenty of interests outside of footy."
Those interests include his children's sporting endeavours, which include rugby league. Lahrs said he sometimes "helps out" with his kids' sides, but not in an official capacity.
"I certainly don't mind the idea of just going to the footy and watching the kids play and then getting out of there, without any other real responsibilities," the former Kangaroo said.
"One day I'll probably get back into it a little bit," he said of coaching. "But for the time being I'm happy doing what I'm doing."
Before moving to North Queensland, Lahrs coached the Northern Tigers under-18 and Farrer First XIII sides in 2020.
And in February 2021, Lahrs and his Tamworthian wife, Amber, welcomed their fourth child, Halle, into the world.
"We've got the older kids there," Lahrs said. "They all chip in and help out a bit [with Halle]. So it's been pretty easy this time around."
"But certainly no more," he added.
Lahrs has not been back to Tamworth since moving to Townsville, but plans to return with his family at Christmas.
"Tamworth will always be home," he said. "But for the time being we're having a look around."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
