Nick McCrohon - the big, bad, red man - is psyched.
At age 26, the Farrer alumnus has matured into a leader - and is, for the first time, serving as Pirates' club captain.
"It's very exciting," he said. "I'm trying in instill some of the old club values back into the club."
McCrohon has also matured into a highly qualified tradesman.
In about two months, he will finish his plumbing apprenticeship -having started it soon after finishing his plastering apprenticeship.
"It's very exciting. Very exciting," he said of the looming end of his apprenticeship at McInnes Plumbing, adding: "I've been an apprentice for eight years, so I'm excited to get finished."
Clearly.
McCrohon was speaking from Nelson Bay, where he was on a family holiday over Easter.
He was enjoying a round of golf on an awesome autumn day. By his side was his father, Gavin.
It was Gavin who steered his boy towards rugby, after moving his family from Brisbane to Tamworth when McCrohon was six years old. Gavin grew up at Attunga.
"I was primarily playing a lot of league. But he's the one who told me to go give rugby a crack," McCrohon said of his father. "And I'm glad her did."
Indeed.
His father "absolutely loves" Pirates, McCrohon said, adding: "He adores it."
So does his boy - and more so than ever.
"You get a little bit more pride in the club as you get older," McCrohon said. "I think you really appreciate how good the club is, and how close the club is."
The versatile forward has been a Pirate since age 15, and a member of the storied club's first-grade side since age 19.
Pirates dubbed him "the big bad red man" in a 2021 Facebook post announcing his 100 game for them.
As club captain, McCrohon said his main goal was to "try and get the club together a bit more" through social activities.
The emphasis would be on team bonding "more than anything", he said.
"It's just been tough with COVID and everything, so it's sort of fallen away a little bit," he said of Pirates' socialising.
The Nick McCrohon of today is different from the Nick McCrohon of a few years ago. He said he had "definitely" evolved as a man.
"I've always taken a back seat and just played footy and had a bit fun," he said.
It's probably about time to step up and take a bit of responsibility, and show a bit of initiative in the club, to be honest.
McCrohon views his playing versatility as a plus. "I'm sort of a Mr Fill-In. But I enjoy that position. It's fun."
He will be having fun at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday when Pirates face Scone in a round one clash.
McCrohon said this season's side was more youth-tinged than last season's.
"Obviously I'm excited about this year," he said. "I think it's gonna be a great year for the club."
And it is shaping up as a great year for McCrohon personally.
"It's all starting to come together, which is nice," he said of his life.
