Hundreds of visitors have been making a splash at Lake Keepit over the holiday weekend.
The lake's Holiday Park and caravan site were booked out for the entire weekend as locals and tourists came out to fish, ski, and enjoy the autumn sun before winter comes.
"For the last couple of years since water levels have been up we've been booked out for Easter, and it was no different this year," Reflections Holiday Parks Regional Manager Leith Smith said.
READ ALSO:
He said the tents, powered, and unpowered sites were fully booked two weeks before the holiday weekend began, though there are still vacancies available for the remainder of the school holidays.
"I think they like the freedom, that they're allowed to let their kids be kids and run wild," Mr Smith said.
Many kids were running, swimming, and playing while parents enjoyed the beautiful nature offered in the southern part of Kamilaroi Country.
The weather was a little cooler than in previous years, but the lake's visitors enjoyed clear skies and bright sun over the Saturday and Sunday, a welcome reprieve from the storms which occurred earlier in the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.