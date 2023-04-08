Armidale archer Ella-rose Carson has continued her success with the bow and arrow after claiming gold at the National Field Championships in Geelong.
Carson competed in the open women's recurve division. And after establishing a comfortable 13-point lead at the conclusion of day one, she went on to beat the second placegetter by 21 points.
In a Facebook post, Carson said she was "proud" to be national champion.
In another exciting development, the youngster has also made the national team that will compete at the Worth Youth Target Championships in Ireland in July.
"Super stoked to be representing Australia at the Youth World Archery Championships," she said in a Facebook post.
Prior to attending the world championships, Carson will travel to Adelaide to compete in her first international event - the Oceania Championships.
Armidale Archers had three archers travel to Geelong for the national championships - and they were three generations of the Carson family. Dennis and and Jeffrey Carson both competed in the open compound division.
At the end of day one, Jeffrey was in fourth place and Dennis in fifth place, two points behind him, with just eight points separating third and ninth place.
Dennis went on to to finish in fifth place, one point in front of Jeff.
