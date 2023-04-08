The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Armidale archer Ella-rose Carson a new national champion

By Margaret Carson
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella-rose Carson (centre) has been crowned Archery Australia's open women's recurve champion. Picture supplied.
Ella-rose Carson (centre) has been crowned Archery Australia's open women's recurve champion. Picture supplied.

Armidale archer Ella-rose Carson has continued her success with the bow and arrow after claiming gold at the National Field Championships in Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.