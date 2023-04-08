A man, who was badly injured after he was hit by a chainsaw, has been flown to hospital.
The Westpac rescue helicopter was called to a rural property east of Guyra just before 11am today, following reports a male had suffered a serious wound to his leg after being hit by his chainsaw.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the man before the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team.
The male stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition.
