Updated

Waterfall Way reopens near Hernani after two-vehicle crash kills female motorcyclist

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 7 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Waterfall Way re-opened to motorists on Friday afternoon. Picture File
Update 4:30pm:

WATERFALL Way has reopened in both directions following a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

