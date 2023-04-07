A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a two-vehicle crash on Waterfall Way.
Emergency service crews were called to Waterfall Way, near Hernani, around 9:30am on Friday, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to the Coffs-Clarence Police District found a Nissan Patrol and a motorcycle had collided when they arrived at the scene near Bald Hill Road.
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The rider has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in their 20s.
The driver of the Nissan Patrol, a 23-year-old man, was not injured but was taken to Dorrigo Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.
Waterfall Way is closed in both directions.
Traffic in both directions has been diverted via Tyringham Road at Dorrigo, and Armidale Road at Tyringham.
Motorists have been advised to visit the Live Traffic website, or app, for the latest updates.
