The 2023 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition has been won by Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla.
Mr Purtle had a large support network at the show who greeted him with rapturous applause when his name was read out.
The Manilla agent said he was "absolutely humbled" to win the competition.
The runner-up of the NSW competition was Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell, while Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co., Forbes, claimed the Max Bailey Encouragement Award.
Meanwhile, a Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
Elders Rural Services' Harry Waters came away with the victory at the Sydney Royal Show on Thursday ahead of Justin Rohde of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald.
The win comes after Mr Waters took out the NSW title in 2022 and the national crown came as a shock to the agent.
"I didn't expect to be standing up here," Mr Waters said.
He went on to say he'd be "thanking people all day" if he named everyone who had helped him along the way but was keen to catch up with his friends and family.
"I can't wait to get back down to Gundagai to celebrate," Mr Waters said.
NSW - made up of Mr Waters and Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield - also took out the team shield in the national competition.
New South Wales
Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield
Harry Waters, Elders Rural Services, Gundagai
Queensland
Jake Robinson, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dalby
Justin Rohde, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald
South Australia
Jack Guy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bordertown
Nathan McCarthy, Elders Rural Services, Lucindale
Victoria
Harrison Cozens, Elders Rural Services, Albury
Jack Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha
Western Australia
Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co., Forbes
Jaiden Burke, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narrandera
Hamish Fauchon, Davidson Cameron & Co, Coonabarabran
Jesse Gauci, Elders Rural Services, Bathurst
Jack Maloney, T & W McCormack, Casino
Jack Mann, Delta Livestock & Property Young, Young
Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell
Henry Pitman, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bathurst
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla
Matthew Savins, Elders Rural Services, Scone
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
