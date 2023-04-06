STUDENTS at Tintinhull Public School adorned their heads and strutted the COLA to celebrate Easter on Thursday, April 6.
The Easter hat parade tradition is an opportunity to bring the community together, principal Andrew Rodgers told the Leader.
"As a school, we're at the centre of that community," he said.
"It's just an excuse to get all the community together, and the kids have a lot of joy walking around waving with their Easter hats too."
The parade followed the school's sustainability competition earlier in the morning, which saw four students take home a prize for the best invention made from waste.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
