WHEN opportunity comes knocking, open the door.
That's been the motto of Tamworth Public School's opportunity class for three decades.
Everyone from doctors, teachers, lawyers, journalists, technology gurus and sportspeople have been through the program since it launched in 1993, including siblings and even generations of families.
Karen Doyle was the first teacher of the opportunity class, which started alongside one at Tamworth South Public School, and now her grandson Hudson can tell her what it's like today, as a Year 5 student himself.
"It's really really fun, I love being in it," Hudson told the Leader.
"Doing maths in the morning, that's probably the best part."
He'd just finished making an Atlantis-inspired theme park with one of his friends and classmates, complete with 3D printing and two Ferris wheels.
"I like doing the projects," he said.
It's a far cry from one of the earliest opportunity classes his grandmother taught, when her students made a flying creature from The NeverEnding Story out of milk cartons to win their first computer.
But, she said it was great to see the classes thriving at Tamworth Public and at Tamworth South 30 years later.
"Going back to 1993, there was no technology, it was only just starting to come into schools," Mrs Doyle said.
"There's been technological changes but the principles and theories behind [the class] haven't changed.
"There's sustainability there and the concept has worked."
When what's now known as the opportunity class came to Tamworth, after running mainly in the state's city areas, Mrs Doyle said the principal at the time was very supportive, but some kids and parents were hesitant.
The children have to sit an independent test to get in, and it covers both Year 5 and 6.
"We had to focus on how to extend these children, because they were very talented," she said.
"We really focused on the learning styles of these kids ... and we exposed them to other learning styles through lots of opportunities."
She said it was a pleasure to watch friendships and confidence blossom in the class, and later hear about what past students were up to.
Tamworth Public School's opportunity class has been taught by several teachers since it launched, most recently by Hannah McKerrow after a long stint by Rosemary Clifton.
Mrs Doyle said she couldn't see why the Tamworth classes shouldn't run for another 30 years.
