For the third year running, Tamworth has played host to the annual Police Bank Cup which drew to a close with today's grand finals.
Run by NSW Police Rugby League, the cup features the best players from among the police force across the state.
In the men's final, the Eastern Suburbs Wombats took on the Bankstown Giants in a clash of old vs new.
The Wombats, who have won the competition many times prior, felled the Giants 16-6, but praised their opponents' rapid development in recent seasons.
Meanwhile, the same two sides played in the women's final earlier in the day, where the Giants got up 10-6 in a gritty clash.
"I've been involved for a long time, and they've always had some good quality," NSWPRL president, Stephen McDonald, said.
"But this year, as I look around, there's a lot of new faces, and the skill level's as good or better."
McDonald also praised Scully Park, where the matches were held throughout the week.
He said it was a "great venue" and that the Wests Leagues club "really looked after us".
"The weather's been perfect, the ground is always well-prepared," he said.
