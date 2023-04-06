The Northern Daily Leader
Grant Thomas Peel's firearms charges adjourned in Gunnedah court

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
April 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Some of the firearms uncovered during the raid by Oxley police on Wednesday. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Some of the firearms uncovered during the raid by Oxley police on Wednesday. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE are compiling evidence in the case of a man who was arrested after officers seized more than 60 guns from a home during a raid.

