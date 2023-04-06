POLICE are compiling evidence in the case of a man who was arrested after officers seized more than 60 guns from a home during a raid.
Grant Thomas Peel fronted Gunnedah Local Court this week on 37 charges.
The 28-year-old faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in jail if found guilty of possessing the alleged illegal haul of guns.
Magistrate Te'res Sia did not require Peel to enter pleas to the slew of charges in court, and adjourned the matter to the same court next month, to check if officers had finalised the brief of evidence.
Ms Sia released Peel from custody after his arrest on the lone condition that he appeared in court when the case was mentioned this week.
His bail was continued without change.
An Oxley police operation unfolded about 10.40am on February 22 after a tip-off.
Officers had been investigating reports of illegal guns and stopped Peel while he was driving in the Colly Blue area that morning.
Police then moved on a home, raiding a property on Coonabarabran Road at Yannergee, on the Liverpool Plains.
Officers allegedly uncovered pistols, firearms, shortened firearms, military-style semi-automatic rifles as well as ammunition, during the search.
Police claim some registered firearms were also found.
Peel was taken to Tamworth Police Station and had 37 charges levelled against him, relating to firearms, weapons and ammunition.
Police told the Leader at the time, investigations were continuing.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
