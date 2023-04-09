The hungry and insatiably curious have three new restaurants to choose from in Tamworth and Kootingal.
Back by popular demand is the all-you-can-eat buffet at the recently opened Honey House restaurant, offering a combination of Chinese and western dishes upstairs in the Tamworth Services Club.
Services Group CEO Kristian Brooks said people can pile up their plates and return for as many serves as their bellies can possibly handle for $35 a plate on a Friday night.
"So you can tell the kids the soft serve ice cream machine is back because that is what they all used to come up here for," Mr Brooks said.
"So it's all very exciting."
The buffet, which includes endless swirls of ice cream, hasn't been around since the previous J and L Family Restaurant had to shut down at the start of the pandemic due to nationwide COVID-related health restrictions.
There have been a couple of other eateries since, but for the last few months they haven't had a business occupying the floor upstairs.
On Saturday nights, the Honey House will also be trialling a slightly more expensive "top-notch" seafood buffet complete with oysters, crabs and fish. And during the day there will be $15 lunches.
Honey House will be open Monday to Sunday from 11 am until late.
The former eatery at 455 Peel Street called Momo House shut down on March 12, due to a staff shortage and other personal reasons, part-owner Arun Shrestha told The Leader. It is not yet known whether they plan to open the Nepalese-inspired diner elsewhere.
In its place, a restaurant called Bollywood Tadka has opened, offering the best of traditional Indian cuisine and curries including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.
Owner Bhupinder Bedi said he worked in the local chicken factory Baiada Poultry for about six years before the opportunity arose to open his own authentic Indian restaurant.
"But I was also bored and I wanted to do something 'happening'," Mr Bedi said after opening the doors at the centrally-located joint.
Bollywood Tadka is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.
And for those travelling on the outskirts of Tamworth, there is the newly-opened Chinese restaurant Low's Kitchen at the family-friendly Kootingal Bowling Club on Station Street.
Chef and owner Lucas Low said he knew it was a risky move to open a restaurant, but that he "did not want to stay stuck inside his comfort zone" for the next decade.
"Sometimes we never know if we never try, and then we will never know what the next step will be in the new day," Mr Low said.
Mr Low began working in the hospitality industry as a kitchen hand about 10 years ago and has since acquired the knowledge he needs to run a customer-focused restaurant.
"I just want the customers to [dine in] a good environment and receive a good service," Mr Low said.
The kitchen will be offering an Autumn menu of creamy garlic king prawns, chicken and cashew, barbecue pork, teriyaki chicken and the house special Imperial beef.
Low's is closed on Mondays but opens Tuesday to Sunday for breakfast at 11:30 am to 2 pm and in the evening from 4:45 pm to 9 pm.
