Less than two weeks after his most recent career victory, Wade Ryan is routinely hitting the links and enjoying life.
But while the Gunnedah-based boxer has relished a break from fighting to spend time on the golf course, his career aspirations remain as focused as ever.
Last month's TKO victory over Jay Ar Inson snapped Ryan's two-fight losing skid, and propelled him back into the list of top five-ranked super welterweight boxers in Australia.
"[Inson] had a really good record. He fought for a world title before, so it was a big win," Ryan's coach, David Syphers, said.
"We trained hard for this one. I thought he was unfortunate in the last fight [a decision loss to Koen Mazoudier], I thought he did enough to win, so we knew we had to make sure of this one."
Now that he is back in the win column with a victory over a tough opponent, Ryan is wasting no time in eyeing off the top fighters in the world.
And, potentially, even a rematch with one of the best.
"Anything's possible," Syphers said.
"If Tim [Tszyu] wants a domestic war, we're available. If he wants a tough fight, we're available. We'll fight him or Nikita, whatever they want. We're ready for it."
Tszyu and Ryan first fought back in 2017, in a bout which the former won by unanimous decision. But Syphers disagrees with the scorecards and would welcome the opportunity to get that one back over Tszyu.
As the top-ranked Australian boxer is currently awaiting a world title fight with Jermell Charlo, Ryan and Syphers have their sights set on "someone in the top 20".
"At the moment, we're looking at overseas boxers," Syphers said.
"Somebody that's ranked high, there's only a couple in Australia ranked higher than Wade. One of them's Tim Tszyu, and they've already got fights locked in. So we're chasing someone else at the moment."
With the goal of fighting again within the next two or three months, Syphers said it is possible that Ryan may even appear on the Tamworth fight night card organised by One2Boxing head coach Jamie Carroll on July 1.
At 33 years old, Ryan is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
But this, Syphers said, is no last run at glory. In his opinion, Ryan remains one of the best in the world in his division, and will prove it given the chance.
"This is a big shot, we're going to take this one and run with it," he said.
"Wade's had a few losses, but at the end of the day, he's as good a fighter as anyone in Australia, probably the world. When he's on, he's on. Not many people beat him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.