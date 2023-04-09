VISIONS for a recreational, man-made lake in Tamworth have been left dead in the water.
Tamworth Regional Council has been advised not to push ahead with plans for a recreational lake due to flooding and cost concerns.
A feasibility study, which will go before council at a meeting on Tuesday, reveals building the lake would cost "well in excess of $30 million".
The two identified potential sites have also been deemed inappropriate.
READ ALSO:
The slated northern site has been considered "not suitable" due to the proximity to existing sporting fields which the lake "would flood".
A subsequent site, which falls on privately owned land on Scott Road, was also flagged as a no-go-zone due to "private ownership and the potential stormwater and flood management issues".
Council contracted SMEC to carry out the feasibility study after a previous report, which council forked out $50,000 for, revealed constructing a weir on the Peel River would have "minor benefits" for the city's water security and would cost $11 million to build.
It found a weir would not be able to provide a "reliable supply" of water when there is almost no flow in the Peel River.
The new lake study took into consideration sporting activities such as swimming, kayaking, and fishing, as well as the future demand for recreational facilities, and the benefit for the community and visitors.
The study included consultation with regulators such as WaterNSW and the Natural Resources Access Regulator.
Advice given by the regulators suggests it would be "highly unlikely" the project would be approved, according to the report.
Since the feasibility study was carried out, plans for the Tamworth Lagoon Project, now referred to as the Adventure Pool, have progressed.
"This lagoon, in conjunction with Peel River access and environmental improvements, may provide the best future options for council," the report says.
Council staff have advised councillors to receive and note the study, but "not proceed with any further work at this time".
SMEC was also engaged to provide council with a preliminary environmental assessment of the Peel River.
The report identified a number of potential restoration works along the Peel River, including waterway uses, garden and landscaping, shared path trails, festivals, events and passive recreation in a bid to enhance social and economic benefits.
The assessment recommended a number of future studies which would need to take place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.