Harvest Gunnedah is back, and the call is out for stallholders to help make it a great Gunnedah event.
Harvest Gunnedah, the festival that urges people to eat good food and discover and celebrate the region, will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 2pm at the Gunnedah and District Kennel Club.
The event is being supported by the NSW Reconnecting Regional Communities Fund.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said Harvest was a wonderful way to celebrate everything this vibrant region had to offer this autumn.
Read also:
"This year, our theme is 'Grown in Gunnedah Shire'," she said.
"Our Shire not only has productive farmland, but we have hard-working and skilled primary producers who bring it to life, as well as a talented community who make great products, create amazing food, and bring us the best of the rest of the world.
"We are calling for stallholders to take advantage of the free stall sites and help make this a colourful and fun community event showcasing the best of what we have to offer."
Gunnedah Shire Council is calling for people who would like to have a fresh produce, beverage, retail and home-made or hand-made wares stall to apply before 5pm on Friday, May 5.
Application forms are available on www.harvestgunnedah.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.