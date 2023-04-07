A city-centre footpath has been described as a "patchwork quilt'" after a resident fell and broke her arm.
Cheryl Harris has been left with broken bones and "confined" to her home after she tripped and fell on Kable Avenue, near Officeworks.
Ms Harris said she had reported the "health hazard" to council months before she fell and was told upgrades were in the organisation's four year plan.
The problem area, which Ms Harris deemed "dangerous" and "unsafe", includes the stretch of footpath between Brisbane Street and Bourke Street.
READ ALSO:
"We've got to look at what's going on in our central business district and beautify those things," she said.
Since the accident, Ms Harris said she has become "totally dependent" on other people to help her get to appointments and do her shopping.
"For my mental wellbeing, being confined to four walls is very, very difficult," she said.
"I'm very reluctant to ask people to do things because I'm a totally independent person."
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said during the last five years, the organisation had only received two maintenance requests from the community for the footpath on Kable Avenue.
They said staff "routinely inspect" local footpaths to identify maintenance issues that require attention.
"There are many minor footpath defects across the region," the spokesperson said.
"Inevitably many more than our local community has the resources to repair."
For repairs in the CBD, council budgets for $250,000 worth of damage each year.
"Council staff assess each defect and determine whether it can be repaired," the spokesperson said.
Ms Harris said she would like to see the entire footpath "completely replaced" rather than bandaid fixes.
"I'm thinking of disabled people, people with aids, people with walking frames," she said.
"It's a health hazard for everybody."
The spokesperson said council avoids completely replacing large areas of footpath unless there are "serious defects" that cannot be "cost effectively repaired".
"Where significant trip hazards are unable to be quickly repaired, council staff will generally highlight the location with bright paint to assist pedestrians to take appropriate caution," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.