The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth seafood suppliers prepare for high demand on Good Friday

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 5 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sales of shellfish and seafood are expected to boom over the next couple of days as families prepare their Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.