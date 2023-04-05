Sales of shellfish and seafood are expected to boom over the next couple of days as families prepare their Good Friday and Easter celebrations.
One of Tamworth's most popular locally-owned grocery stores says salmon and barramundi are often their customers' favourites, though they have many types of fish to suit all tastes.
"There's plenty of variety about this year which is very good," Paradise Farm Markets owner Brendon North said.
Traditionally speaking, fin-fish is the meal of choice on Good Friday, though in modern times prawns have become very popular.
Thankfully for local providers, supply chains haven't been disrupted by COVID-19 this year, so stores will be well-stocked for the swell in demand.
"We've had a lot of pre-orders and based on that this could be the busiest we've had. It started to ramp up today and the busiest day will be tomorrow (Thursday)," Mr North said.
"We've got a lot ordered that's coming tonight. Because it's all fresh it has to be ordered out of the markets today and we get it tonight to put it on display and sell tomorrow and Friday ... generally everyone waits until then to purchase because they want it fresh," Mr North said.
Paradise Farm Markets will be open on Friday from 9am-2pm, Saturday from 8am-3pm, and Sunday 9am-3pm.
They will be closed on Monday.
The family-owned store started stocking seafood to sell alongside its farm-to-market produce in 2020.
National brands such as Coles and Woolworths are also preparing for a flood of fish-seeking shoppers.
"Coles is preparing for its biggest week of the year for seafood, with customers expected to splash out on over 500,000 kilos of fresh seafood nationwide, including 190,000 kilos in New South Wales - which is 200% more seafood compared to any other week of the year," a Coles spokesperson said.
The national retail giant is also stocking up on Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, and hot cross buns.
Coles' three main stores in Tamworth will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Woolworths is going all-in on shellfish for the Easter holidays, offering a $22 deal on Rock Lobster.
"We have an amazing shell-lection of fish and other seafood products for all those Easter shell-a-brations," Woolworths Commercial Director for Seafood Tim Dudding said.
The retailer says it expects to sell 17,200 lobsters, 24,100 salmon, and 83,500 Australian tiger prawns in NSW alone.
Woolworths' two Tamworth stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
