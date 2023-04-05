It's the source of much of his power - a steadfast collective of love and goodwill.
And on Thursday afternoon, Cody Parry will plug himself into that life-affirming outlet ahead of the biggest rugby league match of his career.
Before Parry's Eels take on the Western Suburbs Magpies in the opening week of the SG Ball Cup finals on April 15, the 18-year-old flyer will spend Easter back home in Tamworth.
He has not been home since the end of December. And, apart from some stints during the pandemic, he has not lived in Tamworth since signing with the Eels and relocating to Sydney in 2019 to chase his NRL dream
But when Parry lines up against Wests, a big piece of Tamworth will reside inside him, in the form of his loved ones.
"One hundred per cent," he replied when asked if he played footy for more than himself.
"Like, it's not just me down here [Sydney]. Physically it is, but mentally everyone's with me; they're all here for the ride as well.
"When I get on that field, I don't just play for myself - I've got a lot of people around me that I feel that I need to help one day and just give back to for all that they've given me, and the opportunities they've given me."
The under-15 Australian Schoolboy has given his loved ones a lot, especially at the start of the season - when he was in electric try-scoring form on the wing.
The tall and powerful speedster crossed 10 times in the opening five rounds, scoring in every match including four times in round one, before tearing his groin in a round five loss to the Raiders.
He has been sidelined since then, but is fully fit again and expects to be named on the wing for the Magpies clash.
Not being able to play for a month was "hard", Parry said, adding: "It wasn't pretty."
"Because that was my only goal for the season, really: not to get injured and play consistent footy," he said.
"And I had a good crack at the start. And then it all came down for a couple of weeks.
"But I feel good now, feel ready to go. I'm just excited to hopefully win a premiership with them."
Parramatta's last SG Ball premiership was in 2017, when Parry's elder brother, Ethan, scored three tries for the Eels.
