Imagine going to the doctor for treatment of diabetes or heart disease and, along with your usual script for medication, being handed a prescription to stand among the trees at the botanic gardens or attend a bushcare group.
It might sound odd, but could become more common if a new $1.5 million trial co-led by University of Wollongong researcher Professor Thomas Astell-Burt is a success.
The study would look at whether contact with nature can help sustain regular physical activity, testing the effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and sustainability of a "nature prescription".
Prof Astell-Burt said written directions to spend more time in nature were already practiced around the world.
"For instance, passes to access National Parks in Canada for free are being prescribed to individuals as a way of trying to remove any cost issues and affordability barriers that might be there," Prof Astell-Burt said.
"I believe that's been exceptionally well taken up, but here we're still working out what those nature prescriptions might actually look like so they're credible, not only from the perspective of the individuals who would benefit from them, but also from the health professionals who would be recommending them."
The study is a randomised trial, with patients aged over 45.
"The idea is to run a randomised trial to say, ok, over the course of 12-18 months, can we define the scale of benefit of participating in the nature prescription, and how long are those benefits sustained for once we turn off the intervention after 12 months," he said.
Prof Astell-Burt said it was hoped the nature prescription would provide a more accessible and pleasant way for people to meet the existing physical activity guidelines for people with heart disease or diabetes.
He said there were already many physical interventions for these conditions, but that their success was inhibited "because a lot of people don't take them up or if they do take them up, they often go 'well, this is, this is tricky to keep up with'."
For instance, he said one of the researchers in the trial found that less than 30 per cent of people in NSW who have had a heart attack take up the cardiac rehab which is currently recommended.
"We're trying to provide a different option which may cater to more people's tastes and help to increase levels of physical activity and overall health in the community," he said
While the study will just look at cardio metabolic issues, Prof Astell-Burt said its findings could inform treatment for other issues and take the pressure off the broader health system.
"If we find there is a positive effect of being out in nature, for getting active and improving one's physical, mental and social health, there will be returns on investment of that," he said
"Not only in terms people with cardio metabolic diseases - so helping to control diabetes, helping to control blood pressure, helping to control biomarkers of heart disease - but also returns on investment [in the] longer term by helping to ensure people with these conditions do not end up at higher risk of having a heart attack later in life and that they have good mental health and good social health."
"You've got to start from somewhere, but in principle, there's no reason why this type of thing couldn't be beneficial for people across the age spectrum in all different walks of life."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
